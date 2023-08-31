The Red Sox didn’t offer much to write home about in their series against the Astros, but the three-game set did give the organization a chance to check out one of its top prospects.

Ceddanne Rafaela received his first Major League Baseball call-up before the Houston-Boston opener at Fenway Park. The 22-year-old successfully pinch hit Monday and made his first big league start Wednesday when he went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Rafaela didn’t blow anyone away in limited game action against the reigning World Series champions, but he nonetheless impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“Good, man. Good athlete,” Cora told reporters after Wednesday’s loss. “He took some tough pitches; he faced good pitching. You can see it.”

Cora was unsure if Rafaela still will be with the Red Sox this weekend when they visit the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series. But clubs are able to expand their rosters in September, and with Boston fizzling out of the playoff picture, it feels like a good opportunity to give Rafaela more reps at the top level.