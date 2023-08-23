Jets Wide Receiver Shockingly ‘Stepping Away’ From NFL

The New York Jets have been an absolute blessing to the producers of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

The Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook storylines certainly have been enough, but wide receiver Corey Davis decided to get in on the drama by shockingly announcing his decision to step away from the NFL.

The 28-year-old doesn’t appear to have officially retired, but instead informed the team he plans to take time away from football and won’t be with them to begin the season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

In a post shared to Instagram, Davis announced the decision.

“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” Davis wrote. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

The Jets, who informed media Davis was on “personal leave” Wednesday, responded to the decision with a post of their own.

Thank you for everything you've given to the Jets organization, @TheCDavis84.



Wishing you the best, CD 💚 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2023

Davis was the No. 5 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise before he joined the Jets in 2021. He has 273 catches for 3,879 yards and 17 TDs across six NFL seasons.