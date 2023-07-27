If Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to keep running back Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis after his rookie contract, Irsay might need to walk back some comments he made Wednesday.

Irsay took to Twitter to address the depreciation of the running back, a storyline that has taken center stage after both Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs failed to come to long-term contracts with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. In doing so, Irsay irked Taylor’s representative, Malki Kawa, who spoke up in defense of his client.

“NFL Running Rack situation — We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides,” Irsay tweeted. “to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith.'”

Kawa quote-tweeted in response: “Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player https://t.co/ZYvrLhxygG — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Kawa followed up with another notable message after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote he hoped the Colts-Taylor relationship could be fixed.

“I doubt it,” Kawa quote-tweeted.

I doubt it 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/LGGmD1hmmV — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Taylor enters his final year under contract, though the organization can franchise-tag him each of the next two offseasons. Taylor is one of the most productive running backs in the league. He was named a First Team All-Pro selection in 2021 after he compiled 2,100-plus yards of offense and 20 total touchdowns.