Justin Turner wants the Red Sox to be present and focused across the final month-plus of the Major League Baseball regular season.

It feels as though Boston fell victim to “trap” games several times on the campaign. The Red Sox have a tendency to play to their competition, competing fairly well against the league’s best but struggling against the clubs lower in the standings.

Maybe that’s because Boston players are looking ahead to those high-profile matchups and thus lose some sight of the task at hand. Justin Turner doesn’t want this to be an issue for the Red Sox as they battle for an American League playoff spot.

“It’s about showing up every day and trying to win one game at a time,” Turner told reporters Saturday after Boston’s 6-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, per The Boston Globe. “Not looking ahead and not watching the scoreboard. It’s about taking care of what we have in front of us.”

The Red Sox will look to stay locked in and finish the job against Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Standing in the way of Boston earning a series win is old friend Eduardo Rodriguez, who will be on the bump for the Tigers in the finale.