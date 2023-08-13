The Boston Red Sox will need to readjust before facing former friend-turned-foe in Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Rodríguez, who spent seven years with the Red Sox before signing with Detroit in free agency in 2021, will make his long-awaited return to Boston’s mound. The last time Rodríguez pitched a game at Fenway Park was Boston’s last playoff appearance in the 2021 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros — Rodríguez pitched Game 3.

Being a southpaw pitcher, Red Sox manager Alex Cora will look to make a few lineup changes as Boston tries to bounce back from a 6-2 loss Saturday to Detroit.

“Tomorrow we got Eddie. We got a bunches of righties I’m thinking about,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The big boy is playing a lot at third base so I’ll probably take advantage and then — because then he has to play a lot so there’s a good chance Raffy (Devers) takes the day off tomorrow. And we gotta roll, everybody has to contribute in this. I think offensively, we’ve been OK, but we’re not moving the needle. This homestand hasn’t been great.”

Cora’s lineup Saturday consisted of six left-handed hitters, but didn’t perform up to standard against Tigers right-handed starter Matt Manning. Boston’s offensive output resulted in just two runs off eight hits while failing to capitalize on any scoring chances, going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

That could mean that outfielders Adam Duvall and Rob Refsnyder, plus catcher Connor Wong, get the thumbs up off the bench to face Rodríguez.

Right-handed hitters this season have batted .238 against Rodríguez, responsible for 18-of-22 extra-base hits while left-handed hitters have been limited to a modest .148 batting average.

Looking at the bigger picture, Boston’s latest loss didn’t harm, but also didn’t help its AL wild-card hunt. With the Toronto Blue Jays falling too, the Red Sox remain three games back for the final playoff spot, failing to capitalize on a chance to bridge the gap to two games.