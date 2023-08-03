FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones believes the Patriots have more than enough talent to field a successful offense this season.

New England’s starting quarterback issued that strong statement Thursday when asked about his role in recruiting prospective free agents to Foxboro. Jones recently was spotted dining with Ezekiel Elliott after the former Cowboys star visited the Patriots.

“Any (free agents) that we can talk to, if they have questions, answer their questions, right?” Jones said after the Patriots’ eighth training camp practice. “That’s all you can do as a player. Just try and explain everything to them, and the rest is not up to us, right?

“But I’m happy with the guys we have in the room, so it is hard to answer these questions, you know? Because I really do think we have enough. I think we have plenty enough. The offensive line looks really good right now, the skill players are doing great and the older guys are really setting the standard.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s still early, but they just need to continue to do that. Because I have a lot of trust in those guys, and then it goes down to the younger guys, as well.”

The Patriots’ offense was clicking of late, reeling off a string of impressive practices after several days of defensive dominance early in camp. Wednesday’s offensive performance was New England’s best in an open practice since August 2021, and Jones and company looked solid again Thursday.

The impact of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien cannot be overstated. Veteran newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki both look poised for major roles in their first Patriots campaign. Smiles abound. Vibes are high.

Questions remain, though. Can the Patriots, who missed out on DeAndre Hopkins, succeed without a true No. 1 pass-catcher when nearly all of the NFL’s top contenders boast one or more? Is there enough reliable depth at running back to avoid riding Rhamondre Stevenson into the ground again this season? Can the O-line, which was missing three projected starters in each of the last three practices, give Jones the protection he needs?

Story continues below advertisement

Running back, in particular, seems like an area the Patriots would like to address. They hosted Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson for free agent workouts before Elliott’s visit and confirmed their interest in Dalvin Cook.

Jones explained the message he was trying to convey to Elliott during their post-visit dinner in Boston’s Seaport.

“I think it’s really important as a leader to just try and go out there and show (players) that we’re all here to be together and to win,” Jones said. “They’ve done that here for forever, and we’re trying to get back to that more consistently. I think the guys that we have on our team are doing a really good job.

“I think whenever I have a chance to kind of explain (to other players) try to get them on the team, it’s a good thing. It’s never a bad thing, right? You want to have as many great players as you can. I’ve just been really pleased with the guys we have in the room, because it’s plenty enough, and we just have got to come together and make it work.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots had one open spot on their 90-man roster as of Thursday afternoon.