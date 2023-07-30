Might Mac Jones Have Taken Part In Ezekiel Elliott Recruiting Pitch?

The Patriots embarked on their latest preseason recruitment, meeting with Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday, and it appears that New England quarterback Mac Jones lent a helping hand.

Elliott, who previously spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is currently available on the free agent market. Having amassed a reputation as one of the league’s most elite offensive backs, leading the NFL in rushing yards on two occasions, the Patriots jumped on the opportunity to make a big splash. The team hosted a meet and greet with the 28-year-old, expected to remain in contact with no deal reached following the visit.

Afterward, Jones and Elliott were apparently spotted together sharing dinner in Boston’s Seaport area, not too far from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro:

awkwardly staring out the windows side-by-side praying a waiter shows up with the specials to break the tension https://t.co/v8UTWR3gZh — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 30, 2023

Recently removed from failing in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, the Patriots are right back on their feet attacking the market ahead of a critical season. New England hasn’t won a playoff game since its Super Bowl LII victory five years ago — with Tom Brady — and had a rollercoaster year with Jones and a troubled offensive unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots have already added, most notably in signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal, it’s clear head coach Bill Belichick isn’t leaving a stone unturned in an effort to revive New England’s once-dominant dynasty.

Meanwhile, Elliot is also in search of a comeback year.

Last season, he racked up career lows, both in yards (867) and attempts (231) in 15 games played with Dallas. That factor alone could make New England a desirable and ideal destination for Elliot heading into the 2023-24 campaign.