Why Ezekiel Elliott Signing Would Be Best For Patriots’ Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott is past his prime.

Nobody is going to debate that.

But the veteran free agent could still help the New England Patriots, a team that lacks proven talent behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

And it would be wise of Bill Belichick and company to add a veteran like Elliott, who reportedly visited New England on Saturday, rather than enter the season with inexperienced sophomores like Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris along with oft-injured Ty Montgomery. Montgomery missed the 2022 campaign after he reportedly had shoulder surgery and already has missed time in training camp.

That’s not to dismiss either Strong or Harris, who each impressed in minimal opportunities last season. Harris, specifically, looked like a difficult man to tackle against the Arizona Cardinals. But it’s more about the nature of the running back position. The Patriots would be doing both the team and Stevenson a disservice should they allow him to get beat up through 17 games.

Belichick has spoken complimentary about New England’s backfield group during training camp. He said all second-year players are further along than they were as rookies, including Harris and Strong. But adding Elliott would only bolster that depth. NESN’s Zack Cox highlighted the obvious roster need after Monday’s first full-padded practice.

Elliott makes sense for a few reasons.

A major reason the Patriots might choose Elliott over a veteran like Dalvin Cook, who the Patriots have shown interest in, is due to the finances. Though Cook left New York on Monday without a deal after visiting with the Jets, it’s fair to believe the Patriots would be in more of a bidding war for the longtime Minnesota Viking. Elliott hasn’t had the same interest as Cook. The Patriots are the only team to have Elliott for a visit, though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t shut the door on a reunion in Dallas.

Another reason Elliott would make sense is because of how he could complement Stevenson. While Elliott’s breakaway speed and big-play ability has diminished, he remains a viable option in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The Cowboys brought Elliott in for those situations on numerous occasions, sidelining the less-physical Tony Pollard.

Of the 12 touchdowns Elliott scored last season, eight of them were two yards or less with all 12 proving 14 yards or less. The Athletic’s Chad Graff also pointed out Elliott ranked seventh among running backs in third-down conversions last season, moving the chains on 67% of his third-down carries, per TruMedia. That’s an area Stevenson struggled, as he ranked 28th in that category, per Graff.

The dynamic then would help Stevenson serve as the big-play threat and receive the bulk of carries.

Elliott also has a track record of success in the passing game and long has been one of the league’s best running backs in pass protection. All those areas could help the Patriots’ offense stay on the field after third down.

It would not be a surprise to see Harris or Strong take on larger roles in their sophomore seasons. That’s become a New England trend with James White, Damien Harris and even Stevenson a few of the most recent examples. However, it would be a risk for the Patriots to move forward thinking it will prove to be the same case.

Especially considering there’s a former rushing champion available on the open market.