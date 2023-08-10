Damien Woody believes there’s a chance Mac Jones could force the Patriots to make a tough decision in the not-so-distant future.

Jones looked like New England’s quarterback of the future in 2021 when he earned a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie. But the Alabama product took a significant step back last season when the Patriots finished under .500 and missed the playoffs.

Now, all eyes will be on Jones in his third NFL season which should feature a vastly improved New England offense. But if the 24-year-old doesn’t make strides in 2023, Woody believes it could seal Jones’ fate in Foxboro, Mass.

“Listen, I know that Bill Belichick didn’t do Mac Jones any favors last year by the coaching staff he surrounded him with, but I think this is a critical year for Mac Jones,” Woody said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Obviously, we know that they brought in Bill O’Brien. If he doesn’t bounce back and make significant improvements, I think there’s going to be a quarterback situation in New England next year.”

What also could prompt a potential quarterback conundrum for the Patriots is ongoing progression from backup Bailey Zappe. The sophomore signal-caller will try to give New England coaches something to think about Thursday when he’s expected to receive playing time in the Patriots’ preseason opener.