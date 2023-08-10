When the liner off the bat of Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel sailed over the outstretched glove of Masataka Yoshida in the top of the second inning Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox left fielder expected the ball to carom back off the Green Monster.

That’s the case 99.9% of the time. But it didn’t happen this time around, resulting in one of the most bizarre plays ever at Fenway Park.

Yoshida tried searching for the ball after crashing into the wall, but was extremely confused since he couldn’t find it. That’s because it was actually stuck inside the first out light fixture on the scoreboard at the bottom of the wall. It was a very unique scene that you can watch unfold here.

Well that's something we've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/3eFMzCQ3hC — NESN (@NESN) August 10, 2023

The play actually ended up benefitting the Red Sox. With the ball stuck in the fixture, the play was ruled dead and Isbel was given an automatic ground-rule double, which prevented Matt Duffy from scoring all the way from first base. Nick Pivetta then got Maikel Garcia to fly out to end the inning to come away from the threat unscathed.

It was a strange turn of events as it just shows that even at a historic ballpark like Fenway, a first can happen on any night.