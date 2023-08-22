Although the move was not disciplinary, Major League Baseball took a significant step in the Wander Franco situation Tuesday.

Eight days after the Rays put Franco on the restricted list due to allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, MLB placed the Tampa Bay shortstop on administrative leave “until further notice,” per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The designation removes Franco from Tampa Bay’s roster, but he will continue to be paid and accumulate big league service time amid his absence.

Franco has the option to challenge the administrative leave decision, but a follow-up statement from the Rays suggests the 22-year-old won’t take that action.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the statement said, per Passan. “The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process.”

MLB also did not issue any additional remarks after the administrative leave ruling, noting how the league will “comment further at the appropriate time.”

A division specializing in minors and gender violence is directing the police investigation into Franco, according to Passan citing a prosecutor. The 2023 All-Star, who signed an 11-year extension with the Rays in 2021, reportedly is “very unlikely” to play in MLB again.