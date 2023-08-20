Manny Ramírez might not be done taking his hacks.

Ramírez received another honor for his illustrious Major League Baseball career Saturday when he was inducted into the Guardians Hall of Fame. The legendary slugger played the first eight seasons of his big league tenure in Cleveland before stints with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramírez’s professional baseball journey also took him outside of the United States, as he spent time playing in the Dominican Republic, China and Japan. And according to the two-time World Series champion, he’s about to add another country to that list.

“I’m going to play in Prague next year,” Ramírez told reporters at Progressive Field, per The Associated Press. “They saw me hitting BP (batting practice) and they said can you take some at-bats with us? In Czechoslovakia, yes.”

This easily could be another case of “Manny being Manny,” as the 12-time All-Star has been known to have fun with the media. That said, few baseball fans probably would be surprised if Ramírez is on the diamond in Central Europe next year, even though he’s north of 50 years old.

As for Ramírez’s old clubs, a few of them are fighting for postseason berths. The Red Sox and the Guardians are in the hunt for an American League Wild Card spot, the first of which is currently occupied by the Rays.