The Boston Celtics already have an opponent for Christmas Day, and now they know who they will face to start the 2023-24 season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the Celtics will host the Miami Heat on Oct. 27 in Boston’s season opener. The Celtics and Heat have formed a strong rivalry in recent years, meeting in three out of the last four Eastern Conference finals.

The last time the Celtics took the floor was against the Heat as Miami won Game 7 at TD Garden to prevent Boston from making history after being in a 3-0 series deficit in the conference finals.

The Celtics shook up the core of their roster this offseason after that demoralizing defeat. They traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal to land Kristaps Porzingis. The Heat have seen some roster changes as well with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus both departing.

The Celtics know two games out of their 82-game regular-season schedule and have already announced their preseason slate of contests, which begins Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported earlier this week that the NBA plans to unveil the entire schedule for the league sometime next week.