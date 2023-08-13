The secondary won’t be the only area where the Patriots need to replace Devin McCourty.

New England’s defensive players also will be challenged to fill the leadership void McCourty left behind when he retired from the NFL back in March. This includes delivering impassioned pregame speeches, something the three-time Super Bowl champion did for the majority of his 13-year run in Foxboro, Mass.

There apparently is a plan in place to address that vacancy, though. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out in a column published Sunday, the retired safety during last Thursday’s “McCourty Twincast” revealed Adrian Phillips is interested in hyping up the defense before kickoff. And if Phillips proves to not be the best fit, Jonathan Jones is ready to give it a shot.

Phillips does make sense as the next man up following McCourty’s departure. As the most senior member of the Patriots’ defensive backfield, the 10th-year pro’s words might carry the most weight. Phillips, like McCourty, also boasts impressive reliability, as he hasn’t missed a game since joining New England in 2020.

Perhaps we’ll receive a glimpse into the Patriots’ pregame plans across the final two preseason games, which should see more playing time for expected starters. Next on the docket is a trip to Lambeau Field on Saturday for an exhibition matchup with the Green Bay Packers.