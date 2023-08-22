Kayshon Boutte appears to be making a push for a Patriots roster spot. But at least one NFL scout still isn’t sold on the rookie receiver.

Boutte, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, rebounded from an unimpressive preseason opener by posting two catches for 49 yards — including a 42-yard touchdown — against the Packers on Saturday night. The LSU product also was a standout performer during last week’s joint practices in Green Bay.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi spoke with a scout who remains unimpressed with Boutte after watching him in Patriots-Packers.

Here’s an excerpt from Giardi’s column published Monday:

“On Kayshon Boutte, one scout who studied him in college said, ‘looks more discipline(d) in their system, but no real explosion. That was one of my concerns of him at LSU. Nothing I’ve seen these two weeks has changed that.’ Not even the TD? ‘No.’ “

Boutte showed immense after-the-catch ability early in his career at LSU. But he never regained that form after suffering a serious ankle injury, and his athleticism hasn’t stood out during New England’s training camp practices.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old has obvious pass-catching skills and he’s improved with each passing week. Patriots coaches surely will make note of that when deciding whether to cut him next week.

New England typically carries just five receivers on its initial 53-man roster. But we believe the Patriots will break tradition this time and keep six wideouts — including Boutte.