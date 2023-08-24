Patrick Beverley Takes Shot At Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Patrick Beverley is no stranger to raddling opposing players, whether it’d be on or off the NBA floor. And with two months left before Opening Night, the veteran guard (and troll himself) opened fire on Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Yet, it wasn’t anything that hasn’t been said before. Since slowly making underachieving the staple of Celtics basketball in recent years, the big question — can Tatum and Brown win together? — continues to be raised.

Well, Beverley, who also hasn’t won anything, provided his expert opinion.

Does the 35-year-old believe Tatum and Brown can lead the Celtics to the promised land?

“No,” Beverly said on Barstool Sports’ “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.” “… Too much of the same player. They don’t compliment each other enough. … They compliment each other but not enough.”

@patbev21 doesn’t think the Duo in Boston can get it done together pic.twitter.com/snHxr1r8JI — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) August 24, 2023

This stigma has stuck with both Tatum and Brown since taking over as team leaders in 2020.

The Celtics continue to enter the season as favorites, show out in the regular season and then duck under the covers when the lights get too bright in the playoffs. That’s been the brand and it hasn’t changed.

Most recently, the C’s failed to smoothly sail past anyone in the playoffs, getting a much-needed reality check from the Hawks, 76ers and Heat before miserably falling apart in the Eastern Conference finals — on their own home floor.

After the front office added Kristaps Porzingis plus revamped Boston’s coaching staff, the excuse bucket is running low for the Jays.