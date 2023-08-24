The Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster three-team trade this offseason, and the big man is staying optimistic that he’ll make his return from injury by the start of the season.

Porzingis suffered a foot injury earlier this month, though the Team Latvia denied the injury rumors at first. The 7-foot-3 center revealed he is dealing with plantar fasciitis and ended up not participating in the FIBA World Cup.

The Celtics laid out a four-to-six week rehab program for the 28-year-old, and it’s anticipated he’ll be cleared by the start of training camp.

Porzingis discussed the injury further with Sporta Studija on Wednesday.

“The foot hurts after exercise, I feel almost nothing when walking, it’s a really funny injury,” Porziņgis said of the injury, as translated by CBS News Boston. “I have an idea what the origin of the injury might be, but it’s something that builds up over the course of a career and pops out at one point. It got worse during the training process — when it started to hurt, then I couldn’t get rid of the inflammation either.”

He also revealed that the Celtics wanted him to do his rehab in Boston, but he ended up staying in Latvia to support his team even though he can’t play, which he said the Celtics were OK with.

“Boston wanted me to continue my recovery there, but I told them it was very important for me to be with the national team even though I wasn’t playing. They supported my decision,” Porzingis said. “Also there, most likely, I will have a long season ahead of me — it is important now to spend time with my teammates in the national team, family at home. Boston respected all of that and supported me.”

The big man feels confident that he should be fine by the first game of the season on Oct. 25 based on the Celtics planned rehab schedule.

“Feelings are good,” Porzingis said. “Of course, I am not yet in such a shape that I can play and train fully. But going step by step, everything should be fine by the start of the season.”

The team remains hopeful the center can make his anticipated return and stay healthy, as they made quite the investment in Porzingis by giving up veteran guard Marcus Smart in the trade.