GREEN BAY, Wis. — DeVante Parker’s standout joint practice against the Packers on Wednesday included Mac Jones’ only touchdown throw on the afternoon.

At the end of an early red zone period, the Patriots quarterback hit a leaping Parker for an impressive score. But there was just one problem: The officials deemed Parker lost control of the ball as he fell to the ground, and ruled the pass incomplete.

Jones, Parker and other New England players essentially ignored the call and celebrated as if they’d scored. And Parker made his feelings on the play perfectly clear when asked about it during post-practice media availability.

“I scored — yeah,” a smiling Parker said while interrupting a reporter. “Mac threw a good ball. I had possession of everything. I came down and I still had it. To me, it’s a touchdown. The refs don’t know what they talking about.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parker finished Day 1 of joint sessions in Green Bay with five catches, his most in any practice this summer. He was Jones’ most trusted target throughout the afternoon, particularly on chunk plays.

He’ll look to keep it rolling Thursday morning when the Patriots and Packers meet for a second practice in the shadow of Lambeau Field.

More Football:

Why Bill Belichick Reamed Out Mac Jones During Patriots Practice

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images