GREEN BAY, Wis. — DeVante Parker’s standout joint practice against the Packers on Wednesday included Mac Jones’ only touchdown throw on the afternoon.

At the end of an early red zone period, the Patriots quarterback hit a leaping Parker for an impressive score. But there was just one problem: The officials deemed Parker lost control of the ball as he fell to the ground, and ruled the pass incomplete.

Jones, Parker and other New England players essentially ignored the call and celebrated as if they’d scored. And Parker made his feelings on the play perfectly clear when asked about it during post-practice media availability.

“I scored — yeah,” a smiling Parker said while interrupting a reporter. “Mac threw a good ball. I had possession of everything. I came down and I still had it. To me, it’s a touchdown. The refs don’t know what they talking about.”

Mac Jones hit a leaping DeVante Parker for a TD to end an early red zone period yesterday — but officials ruled it incomplete.



Parker disagrees

Parker finished Day 1 of joint sessions in Green Bay with five catches, his most in any practice this summer. He was Jones’ most trusted target throughout the afternoon, particularly on chunk plays.

He’ll look to keep it rolling Thursday morning when the Patriots and Packers meet for a second practice in the shadow of Lambeau Field.