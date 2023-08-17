GREEN BAY, Wis. — The injuries are starting to mount for the New England Patriots.

Veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott joined the absence list for Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers. McDermott, who’s seen time this summer as the top right tackle, left Wednesday’s practice due to an undisclosed injury.

In total, the Patriots were without 12 players, including running back Pierre Strong, who’s been sidelined since last Thursday’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans. Tight end Mike Gesicki also wasn’t spotted as he continues to recover from a concerning shoulder injury.

Here’s the full absence list for Thursday’s joint practice in Green Bay:

— CB Jonathan Jones

— OL Kody Russey

— OT Calvin Anderson

— OL Mike Onwenu

— WR Ty Montgomery

— ST Cody Davis

— RB Pierre Strong

— LB Ronnie Perkins

— DE Trey Flowers

— TE Mike Gesicki

— G Cole Strange.

— OT Conor McDermott

A few notes: Receiver Tyquan Thornton left early in practice after hauling in a beautiful 50-yard catch during an 11-on-11 period. He appeared to be favoring his shoulder and didn’t return. Ascending rookie defensive lineman Keion White also suffered a lower-body injury but later appeared to walk without any noticeable pain. Finally, rookie center Jake Andrews left practice after getting his leg rolled up on.

Jones now hasn’t practiced in two weeks. We still have no idea what kind of injury he’s dealing with, but it might be time for Patriots fans to worry.

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All three haven’t practiced all summer but can be activated at any time.

As for Strange and Montgomery, the former appears to be nearing a return from a left leg injury while the latter still is nowhere to be found after suffering a lower-body injury during the second practice of camp.

Flowers still hasn’t practiced after signing with the Patriots last week.

The Patriots and Packers will take Friday off before meeting Saturday night at Lambeau Field for a preseason matchup.