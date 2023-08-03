FOXBORO, Mass. — Watch any Patriots training camp practice, and you won’t have a hard time spotting Marte Mapu. And not just because of his playmaking ability.

Since he arrived in New England this spring, the third-round rookie has sported a bright red non-contact jersey in every practice. Every other Patriots defender wears blue.

It’s a sign that Mapu still is working his way from the pectoral tear he suffered before the 2023 NFL Draft, even if he hasn’t looked in any way limited during an impressive start to his NFL career.

Mapu, who plays both linebacker and safety, was asked Thursday whether he’ll soon be ready to ditch the red jersey.

“It feels like it in my heart,” the Sacramento State product replied. “But that’s probably a question for the coaches and the trainers.”

Mapu’s non-contact status didn’t prevent him from breaking up a Bailey Zappe pass during Wednesday’s practice, or from shooting into the backfield for a pair of would-be tackles for loss. Veteran teammates have raved about his versatility, athleticism and intelligence.

“This guy is freaking smart,” safety Adrian Phillips said Wednesday. “… You can tell he loves to hit, too.”

The 23-year-old admitted, however, that he’s not quite back to 100%.

“I feel good,” Mapu said. “I know that there’s a little bit of ways to go, but we’ll see.”

That update raised the question of whether Mapu will suit up for the Patriots’ first preseason game next Thursday night. Rookies typically see a lot of action in exhibition games, but New England won’t put Mapu on the field against the Houston Texans unless he’s fully cleared.

He’s eagerly awaiting that clearance.

“It’s going to feel good,” Mapu said. “It’s going to feel good.”