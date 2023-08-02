FOXBORO, Mass. — Typically, it’s best not to make bold proclamations after one week of training camp.

But there’s one Patriots take that we feel very good about: Fans are gonna love Marte Mapu.

The third-round rookie doesn’t have an obvious position, and through Tuesday, he still wasn’t allowed to play without a red non-contact jersey. Mapu still is recovering from offseason pectoral surgery.

And yet, it’s abundantly clear that New England has big plans for Mapu, who reportedly was the apple of Bill Belichick’s eye before the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Sacramento State product saw time with the first-team defense during spring practices — an extreme rarity for rookies in a Belichick defense — and was similarly versatile during the first six camp practices. Mapu, labeled a safety/linebacker hybrid during the draft process, has rotated from linebacker to free safety (Devin McCourty’s old spot) to slot defensive back with the defensive starters. And he’s looked great at all three, including during Tuesday’s practice, when he lined up at outside linebacker and burst through the line to stop Rhamondre Stevenson for a would-be run-stuff. What Mapu has been asked to do this early in his career is borderline unprecedented.

After Tuesday’s practice, Patriots safety Adrian Phillips was asked whether he’s seen any players provide similar versatility.

“Off the top of my head, I don’t know if I have,” Phillips said. “You see a lot of guys that come in that are tweeners, that play linebacker and safety like that but not really excel at it.”

Only twice has Mapu spoken with Patriots reporters: right after he was drafted and after a minicamp practice in June. In both cases, it was evident that Mapu is bright, well-spoken and carries himself with a ton of confidence — not unlike, say, Dont’a Hightower.

“This guy is freaking smart,” Phillips said of Mapu. “And what I love about him is he’s going to ask questions, and he’s going to continue to keep asking questions until he feels like he has it down pat. He’s not gonna care if he’s asking 30 questions, getting on your nerves. He’s going to make sure he got it right, and I love that about him. You can tell he’s a cerebral player and that he just wants to get it right.”

For as much as reporters, coaches and players rave about Mapu’s versatility, it’s the rookie’s physicality that might cause him to stand out this season. His college film is loaded with loud, bone-crunching hits, and his aggressive playstyle could make him a fan favorite.

But we still haven’t seen him unleashed in a Patriots uniform. Mapu won’t be allowed to hit until his non-contact jersey is removed, and New England’s lone padded practice didn’t feature much tackling, anyway.

But once Mapu is let out of his cage, Phillips expects him to make an immediate impact.

“You can tell that he loves to hit, too,” Phillips said. “So, it’s going to be fun seeing him actually get out there and make some contact.”