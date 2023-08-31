Phillip Dorsett teaming up again with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders seemed like a good fit to try to get the career of the former New England Patriots wideout back on track.

But Dorsett didn’t get a chance to see how things would play out with the Raiders after being cut by the franchise Tuesday.

The 2018 Patriots Super Bowl champion isn’t out of opportunities, though, as he’s staying in the AFC West and joining a team in desperate need of help at the receiver position.

The Denver Broncos signed Dorsett to the practice squad, giving them depth at the position after sustaining a couple injuries to key wideouts. Tim Patrick, who tore his Achilles, and Jalen Virgil (knee) are both out for the entire season. The Broncos carried just four receivers on their initial 53-man roster and their top pass-catcher in Jerry Jeudy is already hampered by a hamstring injury.

That could open up an opportunity for Dorsett, as he comes to Denver with plenty of experience and a previous connection to starting quarterback Russell Wilson. Dorsett played two games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 — he also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans that year — which was Wilson’s last season with the organization.

Dorsett practiced with the Broncos on Thursday and his presence was a welcomed sight for fellow wideout Brandon Johnson, who like Dorsett, grew up in South Florida.

“Oh man, yeah, I spent a lot of time watching Phillip Dorsett. Especially when he was at Miami and I’m from down in South Florida,” Johnson told reporters, per The Denver Post. “I remember him high school, college and the pros. So it’s kind of surreal to see him here, pick his brain, ask him what he knows and make that connection.”

The 2015 first-round pick of the Colts spent the first two seasons of his career with Indianapolis before being traded to the Patriots. Dorsett spent three seasons with New England, catching 73 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns over that span. In New England’s run to a Super Bowl in 2018, Dorsett made five catches for two touchdowns in the playoffs.

The 30-year-old played in 15 games for the lowly Texans last season, making 20 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown.

Dorsett isn’t the only ex-Patriots player on Denver’s practice squad with wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey on it as well.