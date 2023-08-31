Chasen Hines reportedly is staying in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins on Wednesday signed the second-year guard to their practice squad, according to a report from Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Hines, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday ahead of roster cutdowns.

The LSU product didn’t appear in a game last season after an underwhelming and injury-plagued first summer in New England. However, Hines showed significant progress in his second Patriots training camp and appeared to be in contention for a roster spot. Now he’ll look to continue his development in Miami.

Of course, it’s fair to wonder whether the Dolphins are signing Hines simply to learn secrets about the Patriots. The two teams will meet on Sept. 17 in a Week 2 matchup at Gillette Stadium.