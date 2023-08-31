Early indications are Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots didn’t have a very good run in the 2022 NFL Draft. But at least Belichick and company can put a feather in their cap given they won a third-round trade with the Carolina Panthers.

That became evident Thursday when it was reported New England claimed quarterback Matt Corral off waivers.

The Patriots traded pick No. 94 to the Panthers last April and received No. 137 and a 2023 third-rounder in the deal.

Carolina selected Corral 94th overall only to cut him one season later.

New England used No. 137 to select Bailey Zappe, who was released by the Patriots only to return to the practice squad. More notably, however, the third-rounder the Patriots received from the Panthers was used to select Marte Mapu.

Belichick reportedly “loves” Mapu, who made New England’s initial 53-man roster as a linebacker. His positional versatility and willingness to ask questions are among the reasons he earned praise from New England teammates this preseason.

So while the jury might still be out on Zappe and Corral, it’s worth noting the Patriots ended up with both quarterbacks and a high-ceiling defender merely one year after that draft-day swap.

Corral, who figures to be Mac Jones’ backup, was set to enter the season behind Carolina’s No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton.

He’ll now join a Patriots depth chart led by Jones with Zappe and rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham also in the mix.