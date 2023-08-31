While the Patriots are preparing for their Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Folk is settling in down in Tennessee.

New England traded Folk, one of the NFL’s most consistent kickers over his three-plus seasons in Foxboro, to the Tennessee Titans on roster cutdown day, choosing to roll with rookie Chad Ryland.

After arriving in Nashville, the 38-year-old specialist explained how his Patriots exit went down.

“I found out from Coach (Bill) Belichick,” Folk told reporters, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ team website. “He called me, and we had a good conversation about it. He said the Titans were interested. And then I talked to Coach (Mike) Vrabel, and they made it happen. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

There wasn’t a massive gap between Folk and Ryland in training camp — Belichick called their roster battle “very competitive” — but New England opted to trust the rookie.

That was not a real surprise, as the Patriots traded up this spring to make Ryland the highest-drafted kicker of the Belichick era (fourth round, 117th overall). But some had speculated that they might try to keep Folk around on the practice squad or even include both players on their 53-man roster.

Ultimately, they dealt Folk to Tennessee, receiving a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in return.

“I’ve enjoyed it for the short time I’ve been here so far,” Folk said of his new home. “It’s been great. I think the fit will be really good. I’ve enjoyed the guys in the locker room so far. A lot of names to learn real quick, but it’ll be good.”

Multiple Patriots players saluted Folk on Tuesday, with long snapper Joe Cardona calling him “the most mentally tough teammate I’ve ever had” and special teams captain Matthew Slater saying he’s “going to kill it in Tennessee.”

Folk converted more than 90% of his field goals over his three full seasons in New England and set an NFL record with 64 consecutive makes from inside 50 yards.

The Titans also signed kicker Cade York to their practice squad this week, but Vrabel said there is no competition between York and Folk.

“Nick is our kicker,” Vrabel said, via the Titans’ team site. “Nick is our kicker, and we feel really good about what he has done and what he will do. We just felt like it was a good opportunity to bring Cade in here to allow him to develop and work and see where he is at. … (But) Nick is our kicker.”