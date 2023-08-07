Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Key Starter Returns To Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — One Patriots offensive lineman returned to practice Monday, while another missed his first of the summer.

Center David Andrews was a full participant after sitting out Sunday’s training camp session for undisclosed reasons. Guard Bill Murray was the lone addition to the absence list, which included eight players.

Here’s the full group:

OT Calvin Anderson

OL Mike Onwenu

G Cole Strange

G Bill Murray

ST Matthew Slater

ST Cody Davis

WR Ty Montgomery

CB Jonathan Jones

Jones now has missed three straight practices. The veteran corner was spotted on the lower practice field Monday, likely indicating a minor injury situation.

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All can be activated at any time. Montgomery hasn’t practiced since suffering a leg injury during the first week of camp.

The Patriots will practice again Tuesday before enjoying an off day Wednesday. They’ll open their preseason schedule Thursday at 7 p.m. ET when the Houston Texans visit Gillette Stadium.