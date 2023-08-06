FOXBORO, Mass. — After their second off-day of training camp, the New England Patriots were back on the field Sunday. Here’s everything we observed during that non-padded practice:

ATTIRE

Helmets and shells.

ATTENDANCE

Sunday’s list of absences included three of the Patriots’ longest-tenured players: center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones and special teamer Matthew Slater.

This was the first practice absence of camp for Andrews and Jones. Slater also missed Friday night’s in-stadium practice after being limited on Thursday.

A handful of other players remained sidelined:

G Cole Strange

WR/RB Ty Montgomery

G Mike Onwenu

OT Calvin Anderson

ST Cody Davis

Offensive tackle Trent Brown was present but limited. He did not take part in team drills.

Rookies Marte Mapu and Johnny Lumpkin continued to practice in red non-contact jerseys.

QB REPORT

Mac Jones: 5-for-6, INT in 7-on-7s; 8-for-13 in 11-on-11s

Bailey Zappe: 4-for-6; 11-for-20, INT

Trace McSorley: 1-for-2; 3-for-9, two INTs

ASSORTED OBSERVATIONS

— Now the proud owner of a new, reworked contract, Matthew Judon saw his largest workload of training camp and dominated, notching at least three would-be “sacks” in 11-on-11 drills.

There were no signs of rust from the Pro Bowler after he was heavily limited in the first nine camp practices. It also helped that he and the rest of New England’s pass rushers were facing a depleted offensive line. (More on that below.)

— When the Patriots split their receivers and tight ends into two groups for an early route-running drill, rookie Demario Douglas caught passes from Mac Jones along with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

Tyquan Thornton was part of the group working with Zappe and McSorley — a change from what we saw in previous practices. It’s been an uninspiring camp so far for the 2022 second-round pick, who was limited in two practices last week and has yet to catch a pass from Jones in competitive team drills.

Thornton did see reps with Jones’ group in both 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, but all of his receptions in this practice came from Zappe. His lone target from Jones was broken up and nearly intercepted by Myles Bryant on a goal-line quick out.

All told, Thornton saw five targets in 11-on-11s and caught two of them. The other three were broken up. More than half of the five PBUs defenders registered in this practice came on throws to Thornton.

Jones did spend roughly 10 minutes after practice throwing passes to the second-year wideout.

— Douglas’ stock, meanwhile, continues to rise. Jones’ first pass in 11-on-11 drills was a completion to the sixth-round slot receiver — proof of how quickly Douglas has worked his way into the Patriots’ offensive rotation. He seems to have leapfrogged Thornton on the depth chart, though there’s still plenty of time for more movement before the season begins.

— Play of the day for the offense: Jones’ 40-yard bomb down the left sideline to Parker, who beat Jack Jones in coverage. It was one of starting QB’s prettiest passes of camp to date.

Honorable mention: the one-handed catch Gesicki made on a vertical route in 7-on-7s. The tight end’s feet came down dangerously close to the sideline, but the consensus in the media tent was that he got both in. Safety Jabrill Peppers, who was trailing Gesicki, disagreed.

— Jack Jones was a full practice participant three days after his still-mysterious exit from Thursday’s session. On one red-zone rep, he broke up an errant pass from Zappe and received congratulatory daps from Peppers, Bryant and linebacker Mack Wilson.

— Rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte outmuscled cornerback Isaiah Bolden for a touchdown in the back of the end zone, prompting Bolden to throw up his arms in frustration.

Boutte was a nonfactor for the first week of camp but now has made positive plays in three consecutive practices.

— Veteran James Ferentz stepped in at center with Andrews out. Kody Russey and rookie Atonio Mafi replaced Strange and Onwenu at left and right guard, respectively. The Patriots still were without Brown, so Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott continued to get first reps at left and right tackle.

Without four of their preferred O-line starters, the Patriots struggled mightily in pass protection. In addition to Judon’s three “sacks,” we also saw ones from Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Lawrence Guy, Diego Fagot and Bryant.

Health and depth up front is the biggest question facing New England’s new-look offense as the season draws closer.

— Rookies Christian Gonzalez and Marte Mapu both grabbed their first interceptions of training camp. Gonzalez’s came on a deep Mac Jones pass to Kayshon Boutte during 7-on-7s; Mapu’s, on a McSorley fastball in 11s that shot through Tre Nixon’s hands.

Mapu also broke up a Zappe throw to Gesicki, and Gonzalez had tight coverage on a Jones incompletion to Bourne.

— Safety Joshuah Bledsoe had an active day in coverage with a tip-drill INT against McSorley and a breakup on a Zappe heave to Thornton. Cornerback Shaun Wade intercepted Zappe’s final pass of practice by undercutting Raleigh Webb at the goal line.

Peppers atoned for the highlight-reel completion to Gesicki by ripping the ball away from Henry for an end-zone breakup. Cornerback Rodney Randle also notched a PBU.

— Overall, this was a strong day for the defense, snapping a string of impressive showings for the offense. That unit did draw the ire of Bill Belichick at one point, however.

After an apparent substitution error during 11-on-11s, Belichick sent the entire defense, coaches included, on a penalty lap, then gave them a talking-to once they returned.

— Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham is trying to make the team as a wide receiver, but he did see some reps at his listed position of quarterback late in practice. He lined up behind center during an unopposed scout-team period as most of New England’s veteran players were going through their post-practice stretch.

Cunningham also spent time after practice throwing passes to some of his fellow roster-hopeful wideouts.

UP NEXT

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Monday and Tuesday before opening the preseason against the Houston Texans on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.