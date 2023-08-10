FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday night saw Patriots rookies wear their home jerseys (and new numbers) for the first time.

New England began its preseason slate with a home matchup against the Houston Texans. Hours before kickoff, the Patriots revealed new numbers for all 17 rookies (12 drafted; 5 undrafted), who had been wearing temporary numbers during training camp.

Some of the numbers almost certainly will change, as players such as kicker Chad Ryland (No. 38) and punter Bryce Baringer (No. 9) were assigned numbers currently occupied by established veterans. And it’s hard to envision cornerback Christian Gonzalez sticking with No. 19, but that’s pure speculation.

Nevertheless, we busted out the cameras during Thursday night’s warmups to take photos and videos of Patriots rookies in their new numbers. The only draftees we missed were Baringer and center Jake Andrews.

Story continues below advertisement

Take a look:

CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 19) and DE Keion White (No. 99)

Christian Gonzalez rocking No. 19 for the first time pic.twitter.com/HLkvpoDaK9 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 10, 2023

LB/S Marte Mapu (No. 30) and K Chad Ryland (No. 38)

Story continues below advertisement

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland wearing No. 38. Something tells me it's not gonna stick pic.twitter.com/lCN7bwxXhO — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 10, 2023

OL Sidy Sow (No. 61) and G Atonio Mafi (No. 68)

Story continues below advertisement

Rookie linemen Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi in their new jerseys pic.twitter.com/jKcjlcFtqE — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 10, 2023

WR Kayshon Boutte (No. 80) and WR Demario Douglas (No. 81)

Demario Douglas finally out of the No. 60 he's been wearing during camp pic.twitter.com/hqNIRAYStZ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 10, 2023

CB Isaiah Bolden (No. 7) and CB Ameer Speed (No. 28)