FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday night saw Patriots rookies wear their home jerseys (and new numbers) for the first time.

New England began its preseason slate with a home matchup against the Houston Texans. Hours before kickoff, the Patriots revealed new numbers for all 17 rookies (12 drafted; 5 undrafted), who had been wearing temporary numbers during training camp.

Some of the numbers almost certainly will change, as players such as kicker Chad Ryland (No. 38) and punter Bryce Baringer (No. 9) were assigned numbers currently occupied by established veterans. And it’s hard to envision cornerback Christian Gonzalez sticking with No. 19, but that’s pure speculation.

Nevertheless, we busted out the cameras during Thursday night’s warmups to take photos and videos of Patriots rookies in their new numbers. The only draftees we missed were Baringer and center Jake Andrews.

Story continues below advertisement

Take a look:

CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 19) and DE Keion White (No. 99)

LB/S Marte Mapu (No. 30) and K Chad Ryland (No. 38)

Story continues below advertisement

OL Sidy Sow (No. 61) and G Atonio Mafi (No. 68)

Story continues below advertisement

WR Kayshon Boutte (No. 80) and WR Demario Douglas (No. 81)

CB Isaiah Bolden (No. 7) and CB Ameer Speed (No. 28)

Story continues below advertisement

More Football:

Eleven Takeaways From Patriots’ Preseason Loss To Texans

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Zack Cox/NESN