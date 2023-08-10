FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday night saw Patriots rookies wear their home jerseys (and new numbers) for the first time.
New England began its preseason slate with a home matchup against the Houston Texans. Hours before kickoff, the Patriots revealed new numbers for all 17 rookies (12 drafted; 5 undrafted), who had been wearing temporary numbers during training camp.
Some of the numbers almost certainly will change, as players such as kicker Chad Ryland (No. 38) and punter Bryce Baringer (No. 9) were assigned numbers currently occupied by established veterans. And it’s hard to envision cornerback Christian Gonzalez sticking with No. 19, but that’s pure speculation.
Nevertheless, we busted out the cameras during Thursday night’s warmups to take photos and videos of Patriots rookies in their new numbers. The only draftees we missed were Baringer and center Jake Andrews.
Take a look:
CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 19) and DE Keion White (No. 99)
LB/S Marte Mapu (No. 30) and K Chad Ryland (No. 38)
OL Sidy Sow (No. 61) and G Atonio Mafi (No. 68)
WR Kayshon Boutte (No. 80) and WR Demario Douglas (No. 81)
CB Isaiah Bolden (No. 7) and CB Ameer Speed (No. 28)
Featured image via Zack Cox/NESN