The Boston Red Sox are in need of pitching reinforcements with just three healthy starters and a bullpen that threw 20 innings in the series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Sunday, one pitcher on his way back to Boston delivered a performance that should have the Red Sox optimistic about his return.

Chris Sale made his second rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday after pitching earlier in the series on Tuesday.

Sale threw 53 pitches across 4 1/3 dominant innings, allowing just three hits with no runs, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Story continues below advertisement

4 1/3 scoreless and 7 strikeouts, Chris Sale brought forth a strong rehab start.@WooSox | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/aESUZcAC0x — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 6, 2023

The lefty looked even better from his last start and looks to stay in form when he returns to Boston for the first time since early June.

In his 11 previous starts in 2023, Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 59.0 innings of work.