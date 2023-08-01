Chris Sale took another step closer to the majors in a rehab start in Syracuse with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday.

Sale threw 40 pitches as he continues to stretch back out after going on the injured list in early June. In two innings of work, the left-hander did not allow a run on just one hit with two walks and three strikeouts against the Syracuse Mets. Sale’s pitches had life as his fastball topped out at 96 MPH on the night.

The 34-year-old veteran southpaw is slated to pitch again on Sunday before the Red Sox make a decision on his timetable to return to the big league club in the midst of a playoff race.

In his 11 previous starts in 2023, Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 59.0 innings of work.

Along with other rehabbing starters Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, Sale looks to join the trio to boost the Red Sox rotation with health and quality innings as Boston continues to fight its way into a wild card spot down the stretch.