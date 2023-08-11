Red Sox Echo Defensive Applause For Outfielder Alex Verdugo

The defensive comfort is profusely clear for Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Tasked with guarding a tricky right field corner at Fenway Park that’s haunted many in the past, Verdugo has settled in. During Thursday night’s 2-0 Boston win over the Royals, Verdugo made it especially difficult for Kansas City to put together any sort of rally together against a flawless effort from Red Sox pitching.

That earned the 27-year-old yet another pat on the back from those alongside Verdugo in Boston’s dugout.

“He’s one of the best, if not, the best defensive right fielder in the league,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s been doing it all year. His jumps are better, his routes are much better, the throwing has been great, so overall it’s been a great defensive season for Dugie.”

Alex Verdugo llega a todas las pelotas.

"Dugie" luciendo en el jardín derecho.#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/B7Zt7f2Y9R — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) August 11, 2023

Racking up numerous defensive gems on a single night at Fenway Park is easier said than done, but it’s become the norm for Verdugo this season.

Verdugo recorded his 11th outfield assist on Thursday after doubling off the Royals to end the top of the second inning after making a slick sliding catch. He’s now tied with Teoscar Hernández of the Mariners, Lane Thomas of the Nationals and Adolis García of the Rangers for the Major League Baseball lead in outfield assists this season.

James Paxton, who threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings to begin the night, was also appreciative of Verdugo’s elite defensive efforts.

“Dugie really saved me (in) the (second) inning there with that nice play,” Paxton said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Verdugo has notched a .996 defensive percentage thus far — the highest he’s recorded through a full season in his seven-year MLB career.