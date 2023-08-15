It hasn’t been a quick rise through the Boston Red Sox farm system for Mikey Romero, but the 2022 first-round pick is starting to make his way further up the minor league ladder.

The Red Sox promoted Romero on Tuesday from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville, according to the MiLB transactions log.

Romero didn’t exactly dominate with Salem, slashing .217/.288/.304 with no home runs and nine RBIs, but it’s clear the Red Sox want to see how one of their most prized prospects — Romero is ranked as Boston’s seventh-best prospect by MLB Pipeline — take on the challenge of competing at a higher level.

Romero also spent time in the Florida Complex League in his first full campaign as a professional this season and hit .224 with 13 RBIs between the two spots.

The call up may have happened quicker for Romero if he hadn’t been sidelined with a back injury for the first two months of the season. He didn’t play his first game until June 23.

Romero is still only 19 years old, giving the Red Sox plenty of time to continue to develop him. Romero displays defensive versatility by playing both middle infield spots and came to the Red Sox with strong bat-to-ball skills that he showed last season.

Romero will join a couple of other highly touted Red Sox prospects in Greenville. Roman Anthony, who is ranked as Boston’s second-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, has turned in a standout season with the drive while 2023 first-round pick Kyle Teel recently arrived in Greenville as well.