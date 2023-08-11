Kyle Teel is on a lightning-fast pace to begin his professional career in the Boston Red Sox organization.

The University of Virginia product was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft just over a month ago.

Now, in the course of a week, Teel played two quick games and went 3-for-5 in rookie ball in the Florida Complex League prior to his promotion to High-A Greenville. The 21-year-old had a solid debut and put together another strong, multi-faceted performance on Thursday.

The left-handed bat produced a three-hit game with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs.

Kyle Teel making his presence felt early in this one! Shoots one into center for an RBI-base knock.



Drive 3, 'Hoppers 1 pic.twitter.com/ZGRQfPTgNh — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 10, 2023

No big deal for Teel.



Two on, down two and Kyle Teel knots the game as he slips one down the third base line!



Drive 5, 'Hoppers 5 pic.twitter.com/p25pldgBSz — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 11, 2023

While the Drive ultimately fell, 8-7, to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Boston’s top draft choice provided a heavy spark to the offense.

Teel impressed defensively as well by throwing out his second runner of the week.

Teel is just getting started with plenty of baseball ahead in his minor league development. Nonetheless, the Red Sox have nothing but great reports on their first-round pick just weeks after his selection out of college.