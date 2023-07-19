Even with the Boston Red Sox season in full swing, there is plenty going on down on the farm. NESN.com will take a look at several high-level prospects at the midway point of the season and see how they are faring. Next up: Roman Anthony.

It was just a year ago that Roman Anthony was playing high school baseball. Now, the 19-year-old outfielder is regarded as one of the top prospects in the Red Sox organization.

Boston drafted Anthony with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Entry Draft. It’s certainly easy to fall in love with Anthony’s sweet left-handed swing with him already displaying an adept and dazzling array of skills in the batter’s box that makes him a strong all-around hitter.

Anthony has the makings of being a home run type of pick by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom as he’s shown a vast amount of potential packed into his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame.

Here’s what you need to know about Boston’s heralded young prospect at the midway point of the season.

2022 season stats: .306/.373/.361 (72 at-bats), 0 HRs, 12 RBIs, 9 BB, 1 SB

2023 season stats: .265/.408/.465 (230 at-bats), 9 HRs, 37 RBIs, 56 BB, 12 SB

Overview of Season

Anthony is thriving in his first full season of pro ball. He began the campaign with Single-A Salem and turned in more modest results at the plate, producing one home run with 18 RBIs and batting .238 in 42 games.

But Anthony has been on an absolute tear offensively since being promoted to High-A Greenville in mid-June, including going on a power surge. In 20 games with Greenville, Anthony is batting an eye-popping .347 (25-for-72) to go along with eight homers and 19 RBIs.

While Anthony’s power and ability to hit to all fields can steal everyone’s attention, his stellar plate discipline is something to marvel at as well. Already this early into his career, Anthony has a deft eye for the strike zone. He walked more times than he struck out last year and has continued that trend this season. Across stints with Salem and Greenville, Anthony has recorded 56 walks while striking out 60 times.

Anthony’s ability to get on base — his on-base percentage at High-A is a ridiculous .478 — in a number of ways is a true asset and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Best Performance of Season

Anthony showcased his wide-ranging tools in early May with Salem against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He came through with a 3-for-5 effort with two doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base.

Challenging that performance was what Anthony did earlier this month against the Rome Braves when the outfielder had another 3-for-5 showing with an opposite-field home run and two RBIs for Greenville.

How about another, Roman Anthony! Back-to-back nights with a shot over the Monster.



We're not calling 'em Roman bombs anymore, we're calling 'em Roman Candles 🎆



Drive 6, Braves 1 pic.twitter.com/cIKMVPvMYm — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) July 9, 2023

Change In Ranking?

Anthony was just outside the top 10 in the SoxProspects.com’s rankings in April. But now, Anthony’s tremendous ability catapulted him up seven spots to put him as Boston’s fourth-best prospect, only behind Marcelo Mayer, Miguel Bleis and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Estimated Arrival To Boston

Exercising patience with Anthony is a must. He’s in the early stages into his professional career and while his talent can be worth salivating over, he won’t put on a Red Sox uniform anytime soon. SoxProspects.com estimated Anthony will make his big league debut in 2026.