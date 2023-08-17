Red Sox Hilariously Struggle To Guess Height Of Green Monster

The process of joining the Boston Red Sox apparently doesn’t come with a history lesson.

The Red Sox are one of Major League Baseball’s most historic franchises, having been founded in 1901 and owning nine World Series titles. Boston plays at Fenway Park, the oldest and most iconic ballpark in the country — which is home to the Green Monster, the tallest outfield wall in MLB.

In a video posted by Bat Boys Baseball on TikTok, nine members of the Red Sox were asked how tall the famed wall was. Their answers ranged from wildly accurate, to astonishingly wrong.

Justin Turner almost nailed it, guessing 37 feet tall. That was just 2 inches off the actual height, which proved to be as close as anyone would get. Brennan Bernardino knew the inches note, but was a couple of feet off, while pitchers Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock went way over and batters Jarren Duran, Pablo Reyes and Alex Verdugo all took the under.

Masataka Yoshida didn’t even venture to guess but did have one notable takeaway.

The wildest guess came from closer Kenley Jansen, who thought the Green Monster was 120 feet (!!!) tall. If it were that large, we might be talking about the Red Sox pitching staff having a combined ERA below 2.00.

The most obvious takeaway from the debacle is that pitchers all went over, while batters all went under. A bit of wishful thinking, perhaps?