BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox on Sunday placed left-handed pitcher Brennan Bernardino on the COVID-19 Related Injured List and recalled fellow left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester.

Bernardino will be out at least seven days. He is the first Red Sox player to be added to the list in more than a year, as shared on NESN’s pregame coverage.

The 31-year-old has had an impactful role in Boston’s bullpen this season. Bernardino has compiled a 2.55 ERA in 42 1/3 innings across 43 games. During that stretch, he pitched 32 scoreless innings.

Murphy will return to Boston after posting a 3.72 ERA in 13 games (38 2/3 innings) this season. Murphy most recently pitched four innings for the Red Sox on Aug. 21 during Boston’s series in Houston.

The 25-year-old was sent to Triple-A when Boston activated Tanner Houck from the injured list. Houck will take the mound Sunday when the Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series finale at Fenway Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.