The Boston Red Sox were forced to make a few roster moves prior to the second of their four-game series with the Houston Astros, with one scorching-hot bat reaping the benefits of his recent success.

Wilyer Abreu got the call from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, earning a promotion after the Red Sox placed outfielder Jarren Duran on the 10-day injured list with a left toe contusion.

The decision to add Abreu was one Boston had been “talking about” for a few days, as a decision needed to be made regarding Duran’s injury. The 26-year-old injured his toe making a play on the ball in the outfield Sunday and received treatment Monday, but Boston decided it would make more sense to allow the speedy outfielder to rest than play through the injury.

The absence of Duran necessitated the promotion of Abreu, who is also a left-handed hitting outfielder. The 24-year-old had an unbelievable August with the WooSox, slashing .424/.528/.949 with nine home runs, four doubles, 25 RBIs and 12 walks to just 10 strikeouts in 17 games.

The Red Sox acquired Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez from the Astros for Christian Vázquez at the 2022 trade deadline.

Boston also will option Chris Murphy to Triple-A Worcester, opening up a spot for Tuesday’s starter Tanner Houck to be activated from the IL. It will be Murphy’s first time heading down since he made his Major League Baseball debut on June 7, and Houck’s first appearance for the Red Sox since taking a liner off the face on June 16.