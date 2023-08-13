With the season winding down, the Red Sox made yet another highly anticipated roster re-addition prior to Boston’s series finale with the Tigers at Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Red Sox reportedly optioned relief pitcher Kyle Barraclough to Triple-A Worcester in order to make roster space for right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. Whitlock will come activated after having missed the past month-plus (32 games) with right elbow inflammation.

Upon Whitlock’s arrival, it’s expected that the Red Sox will utilize the 27-year-old in a relief pitcher role, where he’s flourished in the past with Boston. Whitlock isn’t opposed to being placed wherever the Red Sox feel he’s needed the most.

“I think there’s a good chance we’ll utilize him the way we did in ’21, multiple-inning reliever and go from there,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora previously told reporters.

To begin the season, the Red Sox pitched Garrett Whitlock out of the rotation, but that plans hasn’t remain intact.

Whitlock landed on the injured list on third different occasions, going 4-3 with a career-worst 5.23 ERA, allowing 30 earned runs through 51 2/3 innings pitched as a starter. That run total, plus Whitlock’s total in home runs allowed (10), matches last season’s total when he threw 78 1/3 innings, in a 50-50 split as a reliever and starter.

Barraclough, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since last season with the Los Angeles Angels before getting a shot with the Red Sox, allowed one run off three hits through a combined 3 1/3 innings in two appearances against the Tigers. The right-handed journeyman will rejoin the WooSox, where recorded a 2.57 ERA in 42 innings, including seven starts.