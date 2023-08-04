The Boston Red Sox have a couple of gaping holes in the rotation with Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock on the injured list.

But the Red Sox won’t use Whitlock to fill one of those spots.

Instead, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Whitlock will become a key piece in Boston’s bullpen once he fully recovers from right elbow inflammation that has kept him on the shelf for more than a month now.

“We’re going to meet today to see where we’re at,” Cora told reporters prior to Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. “I think there’s a good chance we’ll use him the way we did in ’21, multiple-inning reliever and go from there.”

After shuffling Whitlock between a reliever and starter last season, the Red Sox stuck the right-hander in the starting rotation on a permanent basis this year. His body couldn’t hold up, though, making a few trips to the IL and going 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts.

Whitlock’s never had the same type of success as a starter that he has experienced as a reliever. Whitlock posted a 5-4 record in 19 career starts while compiling a 4.76 ERA and 1.290 WHIP. Whitlock’s numbers as a reliever are drastically different, going 11-5 with a 2.24 ERA and a stellar 0.994 WHIP. He also struck out 125 batters in 112 2/3 innings, a trend that didn’t stay at that rate as a starter.

Whitlock starred as a weapon out of the bullpen in Boston’s run to the American League Championship series in 2021. He boasted a 1.96 ERA in the regular season while displaying terrific command by recording 81 strikeouts compared to just 17 walks in 73 1/3 innings. Whitlock was strong in that year’s playoffs, too, going 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

If Whitlock can turned into a dominant reliever again, it will go a long way for the Red Sox as they make a push toward the playoffs over the final two months of the season.

There’s no definitive timetable for Whitlock’s return even though Cora hopes he will be back by mid-August. Cora said Whitlock will have an up-and-down session Saturday before most likely starting a rehab assignment next week.