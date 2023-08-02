Watch Trevor Story Blast Another Homer In Red Sox Rehab

Trevor Story’s arm looks sufficient at shortstop as he continues his rehab process back to the major league level with the Red Sox.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old showed that his bat is coming along just fine as well.

With Triple-A Worcester trailing by a run, Story hammered a hanging breaking ball for a two-run home run to take the lead.

Someone call a doctor, Trevor Story has a serious case of ice in the veins ❄️🥶 pic.twitter.com/W5ic9dwLXR — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 2, 2023

The two-time All-Star hit his second home run on this assignment with Worcester and his third home run of his rehab process after adding a long ball with Double-A Portland.

Among other injured Red Sox such as Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, Story could be the first of the group to return to the big leagues.