The Boston Red Sox walked off with the 6-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox improved to 58-54 on the season while the Royals dropped to 36-78 on the campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox snapped the four-game skid in the bottom of the ninth when Pablo Reyes launched a grand slam off Carlos Hernandez after the Royals tied the game at two in the seventh inning.

Story continues below advertisement

Brayan Bello made the start for Boston allowing six hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings of work. The right-hander threw 66.6% of his pitches for strikes (65-of-99 pitches) striking out two batters and walking two. He retired the side in order in the second and third innings.

With the 2-0 lead, Bello got the first two batters he faced in the seventh out before giving up a double to Kyle Isbel.

The Red Sox bullpen of Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen retired all three batters they each faced in the eighth and ninth innings, setting up the Boston win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Reyes went 3-for-4 from the plate with the walk-off grand slam, a double and three runs scored to go with his second stolen base of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

— Masataka Yoshida went 1-for-3 and knocked in the Red Sox’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

— MJ Melendez went 3-for-4 from the plate for the Royals collecting three hits off Boston starter Brayan Bello. The Kansas City designated hitter is slashing .220/.297/.359 on the season.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sports Book set the odds at +340 that Wong would hit a double in the game. The catcher cleared those odds with his fifth-inning extra-base hit that scored Reyes for the 2-0 Red Sox lead at the time. A $100 wager on Wong would have netted a $440 payout.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox continue their four-game series with the Royals on Tuesday night with first pitch from Fenway scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.