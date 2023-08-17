The Red Sox tied the game in the eighth inning, but the Nationals recorded four runs in the bottom of the inning to secure the 6-2 win for Washington at Nationals Park on Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 63-57 on the season while the Nationals improve to 54-67 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox offense came up short against the Nationals recording just two runs on four hits, while striking out nine times.

James Paxton gave up two solo home runs in his six innings pitched while striking out three batters. He threw 67.3 % of his pitches for strikes (62-of-92 pitches) and walked one batter.

Pablo Reyes gave the Red Sox hope with a two-run bomb in the eighth inning to tie the game at two, but the rally would be short-lived.

Garrett Whitlock couldn’t find his rhythm on the mound and gave up back-to-back home runs for his fifth loss of the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Reyes hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning. He finished 1-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs.

Reyes makes it a whole new ball game! pic.twitter.com/GHBhO8QbFq — NESN (@NESN) August 17, 2023

— MacKenzie Gore pitched 6 1/3 innings surrendering one hit while striking out seven and walking one for the Nationals.

— Michael Chavis hit a third-inning bomb off Red Sox starter James Paxton. He finished 1-for-4 on the night.

