Justin Turner got involved in the Red Sox-Dodgers reunion, following teammate Alex Verdugo’s lead and going yard against his former Los Angeles squad Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Turner jumped on an 0-1 fastball from former Dodgers teammate Julio Urías in the fourth inning, going over the Green Monster and knotting the contest up at 2-2. That marked Turner’s first home run against Los Angeles since departing the Dodgers this past offseason to sign with Boston, and after going 0-for-5 during Friday night’s 7-4 Red Sox loss to begin the three-game set.

Watch Turner take a trip around the bases here:

That deep blast raised Turner’s home run total to 20, giving him four in the month of August. He entered Saturday’s Red Sox-Dodgers matchup hitting. 337 this month, with hits in nine of 14 games played.

Boston, meanwhile, seeks a bounceback victory after falling to 3 1/2 back in the American League Wild Card amid a tight race for the final playoff spot.