Boston Red Sox rookie first baseman Triston Casas continues to blossom right in front of everyone’s eyes.

The left-handed hitting slugger was at it again Friday night, mashing a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal in the bottom of the fourth inning to stake the Red Sox to a 4-0 lead at the time.

Casas crushed a slider from Skubal 401 feet to right field, which you can watch here:

Skubal usually gets the better of left-handed hitters, but Casas flipped the script on him. It was the first home run Skubal has allowed to a lefty all season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The blast from Casas was his 19th of the season, and 10 of them have come after the All-Star break with things slowing down at the plate in a big way for the 23-year-old.