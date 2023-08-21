Remember When NFC Scout Called Patriots ‘Team To Watch’ For Jonathan Taylor?

The Jonathan Taylor trade rumors fired back up on Monday.

The Indianapolis Colts will now allow the star running back to seek a trade, per multiple reports.

Taylor’s trade rumors and disconnect from Indianapolis date back earlier this summer and now take legitimate form during a summer where other key ball carriers have changed teams.

Significant running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott, Miles Sanders, David Montgomery, D’Andre Swift and Miles Sanders among others all enter 2023 on new squads.

Story continues below advertisement

A potential trade of Taylor would be massive within the league, given that Taylor won the NFL’s rushing crown with over 1,800 yards less than two years ago.

Teams now have the chance to make a deal with the Colts for a game-changing running back. The asking price and Taylor’s preferred destinations will certainly impact the market.

During past rumors at the start of training camp, the New England Patriots were identified by one NFC scout as a “team to watch” to acquire Taylor.

“The Patriots may be a team to watch,” an NFC scout told Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz.com earlier this month. “He’s a stud player, a stud person, can run, can catch, and he’s even really good in pass protection.”

Story continues below advertisement

The obvious note in the time since is the Patriots have made an addition to the backfield with the signing of veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott on a one-year deal.

The former Dallas Cowboy pairs with third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a complimentary duo of rushers for the Patriots. Does this signing take New England out of discussions for Taylor?

It could, but Taylor’s availability does add another potential move to bolster the Patriots offense in a loaded AFC East.