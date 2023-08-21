Now that the Indianapolis Colts have reportedly given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade across the league, teams will need to determine if the asking price is too high for them to pursue.

The Colts are reportedly seeking a first-round pick or a package of picks that would equate to as much, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

NFL Insider Ian Rappaport added that Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa has begun calling teams and there appears to be interest in the 24-year-old running back.

Taylor, who expressed a trade early in the offseason, is currently on the PUP list following ankle surgery after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season. According to Holder, Taylor did travel with the team to Philadelphia for the Colts’ joint practices with the Eagles prior to the preseason matchup on Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Riddled with injuries, the second-round draft pick played in only 11 games last season for the Colts rushing for 861 yards on 192 carries with four touchdowns; down from the previous season which saw the running back play in all 17 Indianapolis games rushing for 1,811 yards on 332 carries with 18 touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly intrigued by the availability of Taylor, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“The Dolphins hold Taylor in high regard because of his age (24) and elite production,” Jackson wrote. “The Dolphins generally don’t like to pay big money to running backs but could make an exception for Taylor because he doesn’t have a lot of tread on his tires and because of his elite production.”

If Taylor can return to the production he showed in 2021, whichever team lands him will be getting one of the best offensive playmakers in the NFL.