New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is yet again knocking on the door of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And if it was up to Art Rooney II, who stepped in as the team president for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in 2003, a spot would be cleared for Kraft in Canton.

“I do. If I had a vote, I’d vote for him,” Rooney II told MassLive’s Chris Mason. “Let’s put it that way.”

Kraft is a semifinalist in the coach/contributor category along with 11 others, having already made it past the first round of cuts. It’s a familiar position for Kraft as he reached this stage last year as well, but ultimately came up short in his bid for induction.

New England’s long run of success with Kraft in the owner’s chair, which includes winning six Super Bowl titles, has him as a clear contender. But couple that with his impact on a number of league-wide issues, including helping the NFL navigate the 2011 lockout, and Rooney believes that Kraft’s case for enshrinement speaks for itself.

“Any measuring stick you can think of, I think he meets the test,” Rooney II told MassLive. “His franchise has obviously been one of the most successful in the last several decades. His contributions in terms of the ownership level, he’s certainly one of our more active owners. He was very instrumental in getting the last two Collective Bargaining Agreements done.

“He’s been very instrumental in our media contracts. He’s been in the driver’s seat in a lot of important work that’s been done in the league in the last 20 years. Robert’s been one of our key players.”

It’s a waiting game at the moment for Kraft. The coach/contributor committee meets Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration to be selected in the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

It won’t be an easy victory for Kraft. Other coaches and contributors up for induction are Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.