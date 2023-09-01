Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Baseball History With 30-60 Season

Ronald Acuña Jr. took to the center of the baseball world Thursday night by making history in the sport.

The Atlanta Braves kicked off a huge four-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers with two of the National League’s top contenders squaring off.

In the second inning, Acuña blasted a fastball from Lance Lynn over the wall in left-center field for a grand slam.

HISTORY MADE.



The long ball marked Acuña’s 30th home run of the season. The speedy outfielder recently stole his 60th base of 2023 as he now becomes the first player ever to post a 30-60 season in an elite combination of power and speed.

Acuña is slashing .334/.416/.567 for the Braves, who own the best record in baseball.