Are the New York Yankees actually going to sell off pieces?

Though it looks like they undoubtedly should sell and pivot toward the future, losing nine of 15 games to start the second half, the Yankees seem to be in limbo with the clock ticking before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Here’s what ESPN’s Buster Olney said about New York’s plan Tuesday.

As of late Monday night, the Yankees’ front office was not close to making a move. Tuesday will say a lot about the direction the franchise is going to go. There is lot of skepticism in the organization that they will affect a major unloading with the thought that they are more likely to make measured additions.

That’s quite the switch-up from early Monday when it was reported New York was looking to add at third base, left field and behind the dish.

Things have gotten dumpster-fiery for the Yankees lately, with Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays highlighting how bad things have gotten. Domingo German was scratched from his scheduled start because of discomfort in his armpit. Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A to make the start in German’s place but gave up four home runs to be chased after just four innings. Who did they call on to replace him? German!

The 30-year-old, who threw a perfect game on June 29, would go on to throw five scoreless innings of two-hit ball in the loss. That’s the story of the Yankees right now.

It appears as though nothing New York does goes right, so it might just make sense to sit this deadline out.