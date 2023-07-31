The New York Yankees apparently have their eye on a few specific areas of need before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline Tuesday.

Despite sitting in last place in the American League East, the 55-50 Bronx Bombers are just 3 1/2 games back of a playoff spot. And it has the Yankees in the mix at the deadline with the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reporting the ballclub is looking for help in left field, at third base and behind the plate.

Heyman also noted the Yankees never had a conversation with the Colorado Rockies about outfielder Randal Grichuk, who was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

New York third basemen Josh Donaldson and catcher Jose Trevino are on the injured list. Donaldson’s return timeline is to be determined after he strained his calf July 15 while Trevino had season-ending wrist surgery last week.

A few stunning stats, however, indicate general manager Brian Cashman might be better off not doing anything substantial at the deadline.